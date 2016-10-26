4 people arrested on drug charges in Franklin Co., IL

As part of an ongoing investigation in Franklin County, Illinois, the Southern Illinois Task Force is reporting four individuals have been arrested in Valier, Illinois on Wednesday, October 26.

Joshua P. Gray, 28, has been charged with unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal S. Flood, 29, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Michelle A. Conner, 31, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Jeremy L. Connor, 32, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing.

Those arrested were taken to the Franklin County Jail pending court appearances. The case will be prosecuted by Franklin County State's Attorney Evan Owens.

The investigation remains ongoing.

