Kander makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau, MO

Thirteen days left before the election and the Missouri Senate race between Senator Roy Blunt and Secretary of State Jason Kander is one many around the nation are watching closely.

Kander made a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, October 26.

Many experts say this is a close race and Kander agreed.

"We're feeling very good, we have the momentum in this race because people really are looking for a new generational leadership," he said. "And you know, the state as a whole understands that Washington's broken and we're not going to change Washington until we change the people we send there."

This race is one of several around the nation that Democrats hope to win and then gain control of the Senate.

Incumbent Senator Blunt was campaigning near Kansas City on Wednesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.