Man killed, 2 teens injured after two-car crash in Paducah, KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

One man is dead and two teenagers were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah on Wednesday, October 26.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that Dequan J. Shoales, 21, was driving west when he lost control of his 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix and slid sideways across the center line into the path of oncoming traffic.

They said his car was hit by a pickup truck headed east. Chance J. Davidson, 17, of Boaz, was driving the truck.

Shoales was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Davidson and his passenger, Jacob Perry, 17, of Wingo, were taken to another Paducah hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team.

Alben Barkley Drive was shut down for several hours after the crash due to the investigation.

