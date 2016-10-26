Administrators in Sikeston, MO seeking public input on making school improvements

After noticing other area school districts making improvements to their schools, administrators in Sikeston, Missouri say it’s time they think about doing the same thing.

Shannon Holifield is the assistant superintendent of Sikeston R-6 Schools.

"This one that we are in is over 60 years old,” Holifield said, referring to Lee Hunter Elementary School. “We would just like to see through a series of phases our school being brought up to schools in our area and our surrounding communities.

Holifield said those phases could include building a new school for elementary students, which would help to address some of the much-needed improvements.

“Update some of the entrances, so that we would have one access into the building that we could monitor much better," Holifield said. "In this wing, also we have awnings that are in poor conditions, just updated and safety issues that we would bring into the forefront.”

Something else other area administrators would like to bring to the forefront is a multi-purpose cafeteria, gym and assembly space.

“You can obviously see the age of our building here with our ceiling," she said. "We have issues with building, this room houses several different activities throughout a day.”

To make the upgrades, administrators are calling on parents to help them by completing a three-question survey, asking if they would be in favor of a tax increase.

Sikeston resident Gary Wiggins said it’s an expense that he would not mind paying.

“I’ll be 100 percent in favor of paying a tax like that," Wiggins said. "Education is the key and going to school in a good environment and a nice building is essential to their education.”

If you have not already done so, parents and residents can fill out the survey by clicking here.

A public forum will be held on November 1 at the Lee Hunter Elementary so parents and residents can address the issues.

