City of Cape Girardeau hosts Instameet at Old Lorimier Cemetery

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The city of Cape Girardeau has a ghoulishly creative idea to get you in the Halloween spirit.

It's called Historic Halloween Instameet, the idea is to use social media, specifically Instagram, to promote Cape Girardeau.

It's where people can come together to take photos of the historic cemetery in Cape Girardeau and post them using #InstaMeetCG.

Visit Cape's Director for Public Relations said it's the first ever event geared around Instagram.

"What better way to tell folks about Cape Girardeau than through pictures," Director of Public Relations Stacy Dohogne Lane, with Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

"Since we're such a beautiful community, so we thought it would be really neat to kind of get to know the local Instagram community. This is the first one I know of in Cape Girardeau."

We are told this is a test run to see if the area photography and Instagram community would be interested in this type of event in the future.

If it's successful, you might see more events like this in the future.

