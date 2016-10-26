Board of Alderman, St. Louis mayor approve Lambert Airport name change

The Mayor of St. Louis and the Board of Alderman have given their final approval of a board bill that will re-name St. Louis' airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The name change is supposed to officially expected to begin in January 2017.

"I am pleased to have signed the bill, officially putting "St. Louis" first," Mayor Francis Slay said. "The new name emphasizes the important link between our city and our airport, better marketing St. Louis to regional, national and international visitors while maintaining a connection our rich aviation past.

"Leading with "St. Louis" explains where we are, helping us to make the best case to to continue to increase air traffic to our city."

The airport will continue to operate under its current name through January 2017.

"We are now beginning the formal process to submit the name change to the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as notify other agencies and airport partners," Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.

The airport worked with a committee of local businesses and marketing leaders over the last year to analyze current marketing and community outreach efforts. The committee proposed the name change in August and the St. Louis Airport Commission gave its approval of the name change in September. The name change continues to honor the legacy of the airport's founder, Albert Bond Lambert.

