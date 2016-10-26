Missourians asked to help decide bicentennial license plate design

Missourians will have an opportunity to provide input on the new license plate design in honor Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood.

A public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Three Rivers College in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, located in Poplar Bluff.

State law requires the Department of Revenue to begin a full re-issuance of license plates with the new plate design no later than January 1, 2019. The new design commemorating the bicentennial will replace the current Missouri bluebird license plate.

According to state law, an Advisory Committee will be responsible for determining the new plate design. The committee consists of the director of the Department of Revenue or his or her designee, the superintendent of the Highway Patrol, the correctional enterprises administrator, the director of the Department of Transportation, the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri and the respective chairpersons of both the Senate and House of Representatives Transportation Committees.

The committee will be asking for public input regarding the final design through a series of public meetings.

For more information and further details on how you can help with the design, visit the Department of Revenue's website by clicking here.

