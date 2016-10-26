Fancy Farm Elem. uses alternative seating to improve academic pe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fancy Farm Elem. uses alternative seating to improve academic performance

Posted by Heartland News
Pictured are Kinley Marshall and Brayden Williams. (Source: Paul Schaumburg/Graves Co. schools) Pictured are Kinley Marshall and Brayden Williams. (Source: Paul Schaumburg/Graves Co. schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Fancy Farm Elementary School students in teacher Diane Smithson's second grade classroom are being provided with "alternative seating."

Teachers and researchers are finding that allowing students choice and movement in their seating arrangements can greatly improve behavior and academic performance.

Students are able to move about while working.

Those who prefer the more traditional seating may feel free to use a chair instead of the alternative seating.

There has been a very positive response from students to this new seating style. Flexibility balls, wobble chairs, and Ergo seats were purchased using classroom money.

