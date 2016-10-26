Shooting investigation underway in Jefferson Co., IL

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in Belle Rive.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Travis Allen, officers responded to a home on Abbott Lane just before 7 Tuesday night.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, had been shot in the neck.

He was taken to a St. Louis hospital where is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators have not said how the victim was shot or if there is a search underway for a suspect.

