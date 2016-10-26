Poplar Bluff PD investigating report of shoplifting

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a report of shoplifting.

On Tuesday, October 25, police were dispatched to Harp's grocery store in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

Police say employees told them a white man concealed two bottles of liquor in his backpack and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's name and/or location is asked to call Officer Dustin Barks at 573-785-5776 or email him at dbarks@pbpolice.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.