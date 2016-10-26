Halloween safety tips from ISP - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Halloween safety tips from ISP

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Officials with Illinois State Police are reminding drivers and parents that children in many communities will be trick-or-treating during the upcoming Halloween weekend and night.

Police encourage drivers to take special safety precautions during the festivities.

They say drivers should not wear masks or bulky costumes while driving because both can reduce your ability to drive safely.

Pedestrians should only cross streets at designated crosswalks and make extra efforts to make sure it is safe to cross.

Children should be reminded not to cross the street between parked vehicles and to look left, right and left again before crossing the street.

According to ISP, children should use reflective tape, glow sticks or flashlights to make sure they remain visible while trick-or-treating.

Drivers need to make sure they are following the rules of the road and remain alert for children wearing less visible clothing while driving through residential areas.

ISP also encourages the public to report suspicious activities.

