A live cannon ball found in Paducah caused quite a stir on Wednesday.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the Paducah Bomb Squad and Kentucky State Police Bomb Squad needed help detonating the cannon ball.

So, the agencies worked together to pick a place to neutralize it.

With the assistance of the Calloway County Fire and Rescue Squad, the cannon ball was taken care of.

No word yet on where it was found, but we're trying to get more information.

