Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with butcher knife

A Graves County, Kentucky woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a butcher knife during an argument.

Maria E. Williams as charged with first degree assault.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, deputies responded to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room for a stabbing that happened on Millers Chapel Road.

Robert L. Douglas, 47, told deputies that his live-in girlfriend, Maria Williams, stabbed him with a butcher knife during an argument.

Deputies say Douglas had several life-threatening knife wounds to his chest and minor wounds to his face.

According to deputies, Williams was found at a home on Millers Chapel Road, east of Mayfield.

After being read her Miranda Warnings, deputies say Williams acknowledged she had stabbed Douglas during an argument.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Douglas was airlifted to another hospital for his injuries.

