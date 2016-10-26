Freeman Spur man convicted of sexual assault of a child

A Williamson County jury convicted a Freeman Spur man on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

Edward Urban, 29, assaulted the 7-year-old victim from January through April of 2015.

He will be sentenced in January. Urban faces up to 60 years in prison.

This was also the first criminal trial in Williamson County where a facility dog was used to help a witness or victim.

Zoey, a two and a half year old facility dog, helped the child victim during testimony.

Zoey is certified by Willing Partners Canine Education.

