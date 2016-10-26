Man arrested in connection to October hit-and-run investigation in McCracken Co., KY

A Reidland, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run investigation in October.

Justin Peck, 39, was charged with possession of controlled substance - first degree (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to Detective Captain Matt Carter with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies saw a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the crash on November 14.

He said the vehicle was on Calvert Drive and going toward Benton Road at about 7:30 a.m.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of I-24 and Husbands Road.

Based on evidence that was left at the scene at the time of the crash, detectives were able to determine that this was the vehicle involved. They then interviewed the driver, identified as Peck.

According to Det. Capt. Carter, Peck at first denied knowing anything at all about the incident and denied being involved in any way.

He said a short time later, Peck confessed to not only knowing about the incident, but admitted that he was the driver of the truck at the time of the crash.

Peck allegedly added that he left the scene because he was scared and didn't know what to do.

As detectives continued to interview Peck, he allegedly confessed to having a meth problem and allegedly admitted to having meth and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Det. Capt. Carter said Peck allowed detectives to get the items out of his vehicle.

He said detectives also found software and blank checks that appeared to have been counterfeit.

Peck had allegedly been making fake checks and cashing them in the area.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of Valley Street and Benton Road on October 21.

The victim told investigators that she was driving east on Benton Road and the truck was driving north on Valley Street.

She said the truck did not appear to slow down as it approached the stop sign and hit her jeep on the right front passenger side with the truck's left front driver's side.

A witness confirmed that the truck left the scene headed west on Benton road.

The witness followed the truck but lost it in the area of Yarbro Lane.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrest are likely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.