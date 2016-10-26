KOHS: Traffic deaths rise in Kentucky

Preliminary numbers from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety indicate more people are dying on the state's highways.

More than 640 have lost their lives this year, about 30 more than this time last year.

Of those killed, more than 230 were not wearing seat belts, 110 died in crashes involving alcohol, 90 occurred due to speeding, more than 150 were a result of the driver not paying attention and 59 were pedestrians.

More than 80 motorcyclists have been killed this year. 50 of those crashes involved a rider not wearing a helmet.

With only two months left in the year and more people on the road, KOHS is encouraging drivers to take responsibility for their driving behaviors.

