CAPTURED: wanted felon arrested in Fulton Co., KY

A man who's been wanted since February is back behind bars after a scuffle with officers.

On October 21, a man called Fulton County Dispatch to report that Richard McClure had stolen some medication from his medicine cabinet during a cookout.

The victim told investigators where McClure, who was wanted on several charges related to a car chase, might be located.

Officers went to three different homes in Brownsville looking for McClure.

According to the sheriff's department, officers found McClure at a home on State Route 925 and when they knocked on the door, McClure tried to run out the backdoor.

Then, he started running through the home and tried to jump out a window.

That's when officers tased McClure.

Investigators say after he was tased, McClure fought with three officers and actually disarmed one of the officers during the 10 minute scuffle.

McClure was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was then taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.

He faces new charges of fleeing or evading police, 3rd degree assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, and disarming a peace officer.

McClure was also served outstanding warrants from Fulton County and Obion County, Tenn.

