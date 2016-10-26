CAPTURED: wanted felon arrested in Fulton Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPTURED: wanted felon arrested in Fulton Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Richard McClure (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Department) Richard McClure (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Department)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man who's been wanted since February is back behind bars after a scuffle with officers.

On October 21, a man called Fulton County Dispatch to report that Richard McClure had stolen some medication from his medicine cabinet during a cookout.

The victim told investigators where McClure, who was wanted on several charges related to a car chase, might be located.

Officers went to three different homes in Brownsville looking for McClure.

According to the sheriff's department, officers found McClure at a home on State Route 925 and when they knocked on the door, McClure tried to run out the backdoor.

Then, he started running through the home and tried to jump out a window.

That's when officers tased McClure.

Investigators say after he was tased, McClure fought with three officers and actually disarmed one of the officers during the 10 minute scuffle.

McClure was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was then taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.

He faces new charges of fleeing or evading police, 3rd degree assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, and disarming a peace officer.

McClure was also served outstanding warrants from Fulton County and Obion County, Tenn.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly