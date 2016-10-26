Shawnee Community College softball players named All-American Scholar-Athletes

Shawnee Community College announced that Taylor Howard, Kendall Carter, and Heaven Hooper have been named All-American Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for the 2015-2016 academic year.

Each played softball at Shawnee Community College for the 2015-2016 season.

Student-athletes are required to obtain a 3.5 grade point average for the year to qualify for the individual honor.

