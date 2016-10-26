The Terminator beginnings

This is an important date for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It was on October 26, 1984 that The Terminator hit theaters.

The movie starred Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill a woman named Sarah Connor.

The film made Arnold an international super-star. It also launched the career of James Cameron who wrote the script and directed the movie. He went on to bring us such classics as Aliens, Titanic and Avatar.

The Terminator spawned four sequels, a TV show, comic books and video games. Many critics consider it one of the best science fiction movies of all time.

It all began on this date 32 years ago.

