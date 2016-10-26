FIRST ALERT: Warmer today, but Brian Alworth is tracking the possibility of rain overnight

It is Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland is looking ahead to another beautiful fall day for Wednesday. Waking up expect it to be cool and dry with temps in the 40s. Brian says this afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 70s, and some of us may actually make it to 80 degrees. He’s also tracking the possibility of rain overnight. FIRST ALERT: Halloween weekend is looking unusually warm.

Making Headlines:

At risk: Colored contact lenses, a popular Halloween costume addition, can be dangerous if not properly purchased. Doctors say your best bet is to purchase them through your medical provider, not a Halloween store. Justin Fischer is live with what you need to know.

Train derailment: Hundreds are without power after a coal train derailed in Belleville, Ill. The derailment forced power lines down, forcing 500 residents to be without power around 5 a.m.

Safer, stronger discussion: Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will visit the Sikeston Department of Public Safety today. He will hold a roundtable discussion with Missouri public safety officials on advances made in the statewide emergency radio network.

Search underway: Kennett police are looking for at least one suspect who witnesses said broke into cars in the parking lot of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center last Sunday night. The suspect was wearing a black and gold school jacket at the time of the break-ins.

Wrapping up: Crews are wrapping up their search of the Blackfoot Landfill in Pike County, IN as part of the Aleah Beckerle missing person's case. Beckerle has been missing since July 16, 2016. She cannot walk, talk, or feed herself, requires medications, and suffers from severe seizures.

