Trick-or-treater beware: Doctors say color contacts can be dange - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trick-or-treater beware: Doctors say color contacts can be dangerous

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

It is that time of the year, where people the world over are setting the final details in the Halloween costumes.

One seemingly popular item, colored contact lenses, can be dangerous if not properly purchased.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regular contact lenses, as well as colored contact lenses are considered a medical device.

These devices are regulated by the FDA, and any place advertising them as cosmetic or over-the-counter (OTC) are selling them illegally.

According to the FDA, ill-fitted contact lenses can cause: scratches to the cornea, corneal infection, pink eye, decreased vision and blindness.

To purchase legal colored contact lenses, you must have a prescription from a valid eye care professional. 

Dr. Cassidy Obermark with Obermark Eye Health Care in Sikeston, Mo. said consumers can not know if the contacts bought OTC are of a high quality.

""The material of the contact lenses makes a difference. We work with certain manufacturers that make prescription contact lenses that are breathable for the eyes, they're healthier," Dr. Obermark. "You know, it's just a medical device. It's sitting right on the eye. You don't know what you're getting if you're not getting it from a medical provider."

Dr. Obermark's office prescribes colored contact lenses for customers seeking the item, a request she said is quite easy.

"I can usually get people in within the week and we have prescription lenses that are here in the office that we use to fit patients and when we order contacts lenses in we can usually get them in about 2 or 3 days for your prescription," Dr. Obermark said.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly