Trick-or-treater beware: Doctors say color contacts can be dangerous

It is that time of the year, where people the world over are setting the final details in the Halloween costumes.

One seemingly popular item, colored contact lenses, can be dangerous if not properly purchased.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regular contact lenses, as well as colored contact lenses are considered a medical device.

These devices are regulated by the FDA, and any place advertising them as cosmetic or over-the-counter (OTC) are selling them illegally.

According to the FDA, ill-fitted contact lenses can cause: scratches to the cornea, corneal infection, pink eye, decreased vision and blindness.

To purchase legal colored contact lenses, you must have a prescription from a valid eye care professional.

Dr. Cassidy Obermark with Obermark Eye Health Care in Sikeston, Mo. said consumers can not know if the contacts bought OTC are of a high quality.

""The material of the contact lenses makes a difference. We work with certain manufacturers that make prescription contact lenses that are breathable for the eyes, they're healthier," Dr. Obermark. "You know, it's just a medical device. It's sitting right on the eye. You don't know what you're getting if you're not getting it from a medical provider."

Dr. Obermark's office prescribes colored contact lenses for customers seeking the item, a request she said is quite easy.

"I can usually get people in within the week and we have prescription lenses that are here in the office that we use to fit patients and when we order contacts lenses in we can usually get them in about 2 or 3 days for your prescription," Dr. Obermark said.