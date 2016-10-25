Southern Illinois company's baseball bats debut in the World Ser - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois company's baseball bats debut in the World Series

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
RIDGWAY, IL (KFVS) -

The World Series started Tuesday in Cleveland but pieces of equipment used by two Chicago Cubs players were made in the Heartland.

Dinger Bats, a small baseball bat manufacture in Ridgway, Illinois, makes bats for Cubs outfielders Chris Coghlan and Kyle Schwarber.

Randy and Kyle Drone, a father-son duo, started the business 14 years ago.

"At the beginning of the season we thought there was no chance," co-owner Kyle Drone said.

Drone is referring to seeing Schwarber use a Dinger bat this season let alone in the World Series.

Schwarber injured his knee after colliding with a teammate in the outfield while trying to make a catch in third game of the season. He had rehabbed for the rest of the regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs.

But Chicago called him up from the minors for the biggest series of the year.

"This will be the first time we've had a bat at the World Series," Dinger co-owner Randy Drone said.

And it is not just one player using their bat in the series but two.

Chris Coghlan signed on to use Dinger bats midway through this season. Schwarber has been using Dingers since his major league debut two years ago.

"We've come a long way so we're really proud of that," Drone said. “You've got to do to their specs and hopefully they like it and will stay will us."

Although the Drone's grew up Cardinals fans, they say they'll be pulling for their guys and Cubs this series hoping to see their bats used on a championship team.

"It'd be tremendous if they can pull it off and for us to be part of history would be icing on the cake," Kyle Drone said.

Other notable MLB players that use Dingers Bats include St. Louis Cardinal Matt Adams and Pittsburgh Pirate Starling Marte.

