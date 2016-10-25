One of many Cape Girardeau road projects nears completion

Major progress was made this week at a busy Cape Girardeau intersection that has been under construction for the past several years.

Millions of dollars worth of road construction remain underway throughout the city.

Construction is in the final stages of a box culvert and is expected to be completed sometime during the week of October 24.

The project had the intersection of Independence and Silver Springs closed, but three legs of the intersection were reopened on Tuesday, October 25.

A roundabout up the road also remains under construction but is expected to be completed by December 3 at the latest, according to a city engineer.

"It is an inconvenience for a while, but it's a small inconvenience for a bigger solution," City Engineer Casey Brunke said. “Our population is about 40 thousand people per day, but that swells to around 100 thousand per day with people commuting and going to businesses. So, you have to think about the effect that has on our transportation system.”

More work is also expected on the other side of town on Bloomfield Road near Benton Hill Road, which will bring that route down to one lane for a period of time expected to last less than 20 days. Two bridges are being installed, and that work will begin on October 31.

In the Spring of 2017, Brunke said Cape Girardeau will also launch a roughly $1 million revamp of Main Street from Broadway to Independence, installing new streetlights and sidewalks.

Most of these projects are primarily funded through a half percent income tax that the city renews every five years and a construction trust fund in the city budget.

