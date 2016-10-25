Elliott solid in return to St. Louis, Flames beat Blues 4-1

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots in his return to St. Louis, Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Elliott was traded from St. Louis to Calgary in June, and the 17,337 in attendance serenaded Elliott with chants of "Moose," his nickname, on his first couple of saves. Elliott's best save came late in the second when he slid his right pad across the crease to rob Nail Yakupov on a rebound attempt.

Dennis Wideman and Deryk Engelland also scored to help the Flames snap a seven-game losing streak at St. Louis.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Blues on a two-man advantage in the third, and Carter Hutton made 26 saves. After winning their first three games, the Blues are 1-2-1 in their last four.

