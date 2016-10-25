Paducah PD collect unwanted medications during annual 'Drug Take-Back' event

The Paducah Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration collected hundreds of pounds of unwanted pills at the Kentucky Oaks Mall on Saturday, October 22.

A total of 270.4 pounds of pills were turned in during the police department’s "Drug Take-Back" event, the 11th of its kind in Paducah.

The event gives the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Paducah police wish to remind the public that there is a drug drop box located in the lobby of the police department where residents can dispose of unwanted medications Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

