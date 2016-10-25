KSP arrests CA man on drug trafficking charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP arrests CA man on drug trafficking charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Joshua Castanenda (Source: Kentucky State Police) Joshua Castanenda (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A California man is behind bars after the Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop in Kuttawa, Kentucky and found more than 50 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

The KSP stopped a 2002 Mercedes C320 I-24, on Monday, October 24 around 12:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, Trooper First Class T.J. Williams noticed several indicators of criminal activity. Trooper Williams also saw a small bottle of medical marijuana in plain sight.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted, during which Trooper Williams located 53 pounds of marijuana, 200 containers of marijuana oil and more than $1,550 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Castanenda, 22, of Elk Grove, California, was subsequently arrested and is now facing the following charges

  • Trafficking in Marijuana – Greater than 5lbs (Class C Felony)
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card (Violation).

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

