2 long-time custodians at Bloomfield H.S. honored with Hometown Hero Awards

Two long-time custodians at Bloomfield High School were honored with Hometown Hero Awards on Tuesday, October 25.

They received the awards from Modern Woodmen.

Bruce Blocker graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1980. He was hired as a custodian for the district and began work on August 1, 1990.

This is his 28th year working for the district.

Darrell Sindle graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1986. He began working as a custodian for the district on September 24, 1997.

This is his 20th year working for the district.

"Both of these gentlemen have spent almost their entire lives in the halls of Bloomfield schools," said Lara Thorn, a Modern Woodman representative. "Their dedication to our school and students is a testament to the type of men they are - the type of people we want around our students as examples. I can't say enough good things about Bruce and Darrell and can't express how much these two deserve the title of 'Hometown Hero.'"

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.