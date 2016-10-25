Residents of Piedmont, MO fight to keep their Walmart open

Walmart has announced that its stores in Piedmont and Caruthersville will be closing in early 2017.

Residents of Piedmont, Missouri, along with residents Caruthersville, recently found out that their Walmart stores would be packing up the big boxes and leaving town - and some residents are not happy with the news.

"It's gonna make this town almost a ghost town," Dawn Owens, a Piedmont resident, said.

"If we don't have this, Piedmont is gonna be losing money," Corrine Beasley said.

Piedmont Mayor Bill Kirkpatrick was the first to learn from Walmart's corporate offices that the store would be closing its doors for good in January 2017. The store supports Piedmont with more 30 percent of their income tax revenue.

"We're somewhere in the neighborhood of $325,000 it will cost us in yearly revenues," Kirkpatrick said.

Which is just another reason Piedmont residents would like to see the store re-sign their lease. Crystal Tibbs Moss is one of those residents and has organized a petition.

"I just felt like I should try something," Tibbs Moss said. "We need this and someone needs to do something, so I just thought, well, a petition could be a start."

There are both paper petitions and an online petition that can be signed here. The petitions already have more than 1,500 signatures after only a few days.

When Walmart was contacted they released the following statement:

“After careful review of a number of factors, we have made the difficult decision to not renew the lease at our Caruthersville and Piedmont stores. We care deeply about our associates impacted by this decision and our priority is to take care of them. Our goal is to find them as many opportunities to continue to serve our customers as possible.”

There is also a petition to keep the Caruthersville Walmart open. You can click here to read it.

The company has not released any further details at this time.

