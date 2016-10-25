Sikeston, MO man accused of child porn possession

A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of having child porn.

Robert D. Larson, 41, was arrested on October 24 after a lengthy investigation by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators served a warrant on Monday, Oct. 24 at Larson's home in the 400 block of Edmonson Street.

They said investigators found and seized computer equipment.

Court documents show that officers found three video files on Larson's home computer that portrayed children who appeared to be 8-10 years old performing sex acts with an adult male.

Larson was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally charged Larson with three counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

