Some MO voters confused by the language of Amendment 4

Amendment 4 says it would prohibit new taxes on services that are not taxed as of January 2015, but some voters are confused by that.

The amendment reads...

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015? Potential costs to state and local governmental entities are unknown, but could be significant. The proposal’s passage would impact governmental entity’s ability to revise their tax structures. State and local governments expect no savings from this proposal. Yes or No?

First-time voter Samantha Krueger and Joshua Murphy said they are confused by the ballot question.

So if you vote yes -- that means you are opting to block our state lawmakers from creating new taxes.

But if you vote no -- you give Missouri lawmakers the freedom to add new taxes.

“Yea it took me a few times to read it because the jargon’s a little odd," voter Joshua Thompson said. "I would vote 'no' because you can't just say forever there can't be any new taxes.”

“I can see why it might not make sense to people,” political professor Judith Davis said

She recommended picking up a sample ballot and doing your research.

“I recommend highly that you do that so you can know ahead of time," she said. "What you’re going to be voting on so you can be aware ahead of time, because just getting your fair ballot language may not give you the full story and it’s a good idea to have your full story before you go vote.”

You can visit Heartlandvotes.com to find out information on your sample ballot.

