Carbondale organization says new Obamacare increases may be too high for some

Obamacare premiums are set to soar in 2017, and one southern Illinois nonprofit said those in need don’t have much more to give.

Cathy McClanahan, the executive director of The Women’s Center, said with Obamacare now many are eligible for the first time, but don’t know how to pay for it.

"I think it's going to really hurt them financially," McClanahan said.

New numbers are out for Heathcare.gov's online market place.

McClanahan is shocked.

"Any increase, but 20-percent? That's just astonishing,"

Twenty percent is below the national average.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the national average increase will be twenty-five percent.

With Missouri and Illinois in that range, it's something McClanahan said is beyond many of her client's means.

"I've already seen and heard them talk about how they already have to figure out how they're going to buy gas or pay for a prescription or what other choices they're going to have to make," said McClanahan

According to Healthcare.gov, the benchmark silver plan will cost around $300 a month before subsidies.

Consumer breaks can drop that number down significantly.

Healthcare officials say it could come out to below 10 percent of their annual salary if they sign up during open enrollment, but McClanahan said even that is a stretch.

"Three-hundred dollars a month is a lot considering that when I look at our statistics the people that we house in shelter they're income is 500 dollars a month or below."

Not only that, but the Department of Health and Human Services said with companies opting out, one in five consumers have only one choice to sign up for.

McClanahan said sometimes sticker shock may just keep them from signing up at all.

"I've heard people talk about going without health insurance because they can't afford it and taking the chance on getting the fine because that's their only option," McClanahan said.

According to the Obama Administration, about 10.4 million people are currently enrolled in the exchange, and that number is expected to grow almost 10 percent in 2017.

