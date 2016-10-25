Hearing rescheduled for Cairo man accused in deadly attempted bank robbery in 2014

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.