Poplar Bluff High School robotics program receives grant, donation

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff High School robotics program recently received a grant and donation to help them compete.

The program had to shut down for a while and wasn't allowed to host competitions because they did not have the proper, approved obstacle course equipment.

In 2015, the students had to travel to Cape Girardeau to compete and smaller schools were bumped out of the running.

The school got a $300 grant from the state to buy equipment, but that fell short and the school still couldn't afford to buy the necessary equipment.

Robert Whelan, a Poplar Bluff accountant, donated the rest of the money they needed.

According to Amanda Hayes, Whelan felt the program was worthwhile and will help get kids interested in math, science and engineering.

She said that by building up the Poplar Bluff robotics program, it'll make Poplar Bluff students eligible to compete and potentially go to state and nationals. It will also make robotics competitions more accessible to students at other rural schools in the region.

Whelan presented the check to the Poplar Bluff High School robotics department at the high school on Tuesday, October 25.

