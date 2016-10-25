Poplar Bluff teacher, students flying high with new chicken coup

(from left) Lake Road Principal Erica Weadon, Meek’s Manager Larry Duffey, Andy and Candace Hovis, and parent Rob Raglin; and students Charlie Raglin of the third grade and first grader Makenzie Hovis. Source Poplar Bluff R-I School District

An elementary teacher at Lake Road has realized her vision by installing a chicken coop at the school, with help from some generous patrons.

Candace Hovis began an embryology program with an incubator supplied by the University of Missouri Extension during the 2014/15 school year. It allowed students to witness the wonder of chicks hatching. It was a memory she had as an elementary student in the Poplar Bluff School District that stuck over the years.

“Still to this day I can remember getting to see eggs hatch in the first grade,” said Hovis, “and I wanted our students to have that same experience.”

Hovis’ ultimate goal was well received by the campus community. Parent Rob Raglin supplied the elementary school three different breeds of hens because, he said, he felt the students would “get a kick out of” the different color eggs: brown, cream and blue.

Meek’s Lumber agreed to provide the plywood for the coop, and Hovis’ husband Andy built the structure featuring a nesting box, chicken run, roosting pole and soon to include a swing.

The students share the responsibility of tending the chickens, with plans of selling the eggs to fund raise.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.