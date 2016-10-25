Calloway County senior to attend the World Special Olympics

Lindsey Wagner, a senior at Calloway County High School, will go to the World Special Olympics. (Source: Calloway County Schools)

A senior at Calloway County High School has a pretty big trip coming up this spring: she's headed to Austria for the World Special Olympics!

Lindsey Wagner applied for a grant to go to the games in March, and recently found out that she won.

Part of the application process involved making a plan to help people with special needs in her area accomplish something.

Lindsey's plan involved helping adults with disabilities get the exercise they need so they can live a healthier, more inclusive lifestyle.

Lindsey will go with Laura Miller, the local Special Olympics Director, and the person she partnered with on the application.

