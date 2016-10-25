City officials in Perryville looking at 3 locations for skate park

City officials in Perryville, Missouri are saying there are still several more steps before the city's plans to build a skate park take shape.

Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said skaters have approached the board of aldermen several times to talk about their desire for the city to have a skate park again.

After talks with the board of aldermen, officials say they are looking at several locations where the skate park may be built. All of the locations are near the Perry Park Center.

Buerck said the more favorable location would be right off of Highway 61 across from the Perry County Sheriff's Department.

"This location in itself is great because of the high traffic," Buerck said. "It's high visibility. The park center is to my right. The sheriff's department is behind it. It's one of the main entrances to the park so there is a steady flow of cars in and out right here."

The next step of the process would be for the Park Advisory Board to review the location and make a recommendation to the board of aldermen, which will make the ultimate decision.

When it comes to the funding for the park, the city would like for the community to come together and help take ownership. Buerck said the people are interesting in helping, seeking donations and partners in hopes this skate park will become part of what the City of Perryville has to offer along with other sports facilities, such as for baseball and soccer.

"The first generation of skaters that were here that built the park had an incredible amount of pride and ownership in it," Buerck said. "The second generation and the third generation that inherited it didn't take care of it as well. So we're trying to recreate that sense of ownership and get folks really bought in to what they have so we don't have to take one out again. We would like for this to be a permanent location."

Buerck said it has always been the goal to continue to take care of what they've been given as a community and continue to improve in hopes of making the city a much better place for all.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



