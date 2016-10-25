Flat Stanley returns to Rend Lake College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flat Stanley returns to Rend Lake College

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
(Source: Rend Lake College) (Source: Rend Lake College)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

In 2015, hundreds of Rend Lake College First Year Experience students brought joy to second grade classrooms across southern Illinois by delivering Flat Stanley books as gifts over the holiday season.

This year, FYE students are back at it, bringing Flat Stanley back to RLC for his sophomore year by taking up the monumental project again and creating nearly 500 personalized Flat Stanley books for area students.

Flat Stanley is a project aiming to connect children around the world by sending out "flat" visitors named Stanley and customized by the children.

At RLC, college students will take the Flat Stanley visitors and use them to document their lives on campus, ultimately creating a scrapbook-style memento that is then returned to the second grader.

The grade schoolers’ paper pals will be delivered to FYE students before Thanksgiving break.

Then, over the course of the next several weeks, the college counterparts will take pictures of Flat Stanley around various parts of campus, allowing the second graders an opportunity to experience RLC without ever leaving their classroom.

After the books are completed, FYE students travel to the various Southern Illinois grade schools and to return the children’s Flat Stanley visitors and present the book that was created just for them as a special, holiday-season treat.

College students then take time to answer the questions of the curious second graders, providing more information on where Flat Stanley was during various pictures and what being in college is all about.

