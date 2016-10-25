Heartland cities, St. Louis rank as some of the best baseball ci - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland cities, St. Louis rank as some of the best baseball cities in America

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Do you LOVE baseball? I mean, really love it?

If you live in the Heartland, you're lucky enough to live near some of the best baseball cities in America, according to WalletHub.

The site compared the 361 largest cities in the United States that have at least one college or professional baseball team using things like the performance level of the team(s), ticket price, accessibility, and engaged fans.

New York ranked the highest on the list followed closely by St. Louis.

Cape Girardeau, home of the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, comes in at number 78 on the list!

At number 176 is Carbondale, home of the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Murray, Kentucky ranks at 350.

For all you Chicago Cubs fans out there, Chicago is ranked at number 10 on the list overall.

Kansas City isn't far behind at number 13.

According to WalletHub's research, the best performing Major League Baseball Team is the St. Louis Cardinals. The Kansas City Royals are number three on the list.

What about ticket cost? Chicago comes in as number 24 on the list of Most Expensive Average ticket price for a game at Wrigley.

St. Louis is also high on the list for Most Accessible MLB stadiums at number two. Chicago is on the bottom end of the list at 24 for being one of the least accessible for MLB and is considered the least accessible of all college baseball stadiums that were surveyed.

Redbird fans also helped the team rise to the top of the list as being the most engaged. Boston Red Sox fans are the only ones that are more engaged.

If you'd like to look at all the lists and see how teams made it on the list, you can check the list out right here.

