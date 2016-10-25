Cape PD collects hundreds of pounds of unused, expired medicatio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape PD collects hundreds of pounds of unused, expired medications

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting it has collected more than 400 pounds of unused or expired medications from May 2016 through October 2016.

The DEA sponsored the initiative, and officers filled 16 boxes with medication that will no longer be at risk for getting into the wrong hands.

Officers are also thanking the Cape Girardeau community for helping in the initiative before these medications could be stolen, sold or abused.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wishes to remind the public it has a drop-box in the lobby that is available 24/7. Liquids or sharp items are will not be accepted.

