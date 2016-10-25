Ways to Save: Halloween costumes for $5 or less

We’re coming up on Halloween, and costumes can be costly! So here are some ways to save on your kid’s costume with just a little time and creativity.

For each of these you’ll need some moving boxes, and about $5 worth of supplies.

The Lego:

Start with a box and six clear plastic storage containers. Glue poster board to the body of the box, then spray paint the containers before hot gluing them on. Paste a printed Lego logo and your costume is complete.

The Tractor:

Take two boxes, and connect them with full heat super glue. Then use the same principles as the Lego…with colored poster board and printed logos from the internet. Press and stick lights you can get at the dollar store make for an extra special touch as headlights.

The Rubik’s Cube:

Cut holes for the head and arms in a square box. Using a utility knife, cut holes in the side for arms, and a hole in the top for your child’s head to fit through. With craft glue, glue poster board or sheets of green paper to one side. Repeat with blue, orange, yellow and red paper on other sides. Then create the squares with black electrical tape.

Here are a few more costume ideas that use items you have around the house:

Static Electricity:

Dress your child in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants/pants. From the inside, use safety pins to attach socks in fun colors, a few pairs of underwear and 3 or 4 pieces of small clothing like baby T-shirts or tiny tank tops. You can also attach the clothing with a hot-glue gun if you don't mind ruining the outfit. Spike their hair with hair gel to look static-y. Use a small laundry basket as a treat bucket.

Spaghetti and Meatballs:

Cut a hole in the center of a red-checkered tablecloth so that it can be worn like a poncho. Cut off-white yarn into spaghetti-length pieces. With a hot-glue gun, glue them in swirls and bunches to a sturdy paper plate. Paint 8 small Styrofoam balls with brown acrylic paint to resemble meatballs. Let dry, then glue 4 or 5 balls to top of spaghetti. Mix brown and red acrylic paint to make a tomato-sauce color; drip that over meatballs and spaghetti. Smear a little on the side of a small pot (this will be a hat). Glue the plate to the front of the tablecloth. Glue the remaining meatballs to tablecloth where you like. Glue some strands of yarn to the pot "hat" and tie them under your child’s chin to keep it on their head.

Snowball:

Cut the sleeves off an adult-sized pale-blue sweatshirt. Cut small slit in waistband. Secure one end of a piece of elastic to safety a pin; insert into slit and work through waistband. Tie ends in knot. Stuff the pooch this makes with batting. (keep the sleeves, you’ll need one later) Cut 25 Styrofoam balls in various sizes in half. Attach 25 more Styrofoam balls to string using a needle through the ball, then glue the string to flat sides of halved ones. Glue the flat sides of the Styrofoam balls to the shirt. Make hat by cutting a sleeve 8" down from top. Gather the top end together, wrap with string, and tie. String a few Styrofoam balls using a needle, and tie to the top. Have your little snowflake wear this over a white shirt and tights.

Raining Cats and Dogs

You’ll need a solid-colored umbrella for this. Cut 6-8 dog and 6-8 cat silhouettes (each about 2" or 3" high) out of poster board. (You can find shapes to use on the internet.) Choose a color that will contrast with your umbrella. Trace the same shapes onto felt with pencil, and cut out 16 dogs and 16 cats. Glue a piece of thread about 4" or 5" long on each paper cutout; then use them to back corresponding felt pieces. Be sure to leave at least a 2" tail at the top. Tie the animal cut-outs to the ends of the umbrella spokes, alternating between cats and dogs. Glue ends to secure. Stick remaining felt animals all over umbrella. Dress your trick-or-treater in a raincoat, and have them carry their fancy new umbrella.

