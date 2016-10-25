Tech Tuesday: apps to help you prepare for disaster

The Heartland practiced what to do during an earthquake in the Great American Shakeout last week. On this Tech Tuesday, here are some apps to help you get ready in the event of a natural disaster.

The Red Cross has several apps you can download for free. Its Emergency App is all-inclusive and lets you monitor more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts, to help keep you and your loved ones safe. Disaster-specific apps for tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes help you monitor conditions, will send alerts to your phone as well as provide checklists to help prepare for and act during emergencies.



With the FEMA app from the Department of Homeland Security, you can get alerts from the National Weather Service, get safety tips, and even find shelters in case you need one during a disaster. It also has the ability to upload photos to help first responders.

When natural disasters strike or during major crises around the world, Facebook rolls out a safety check. If you're near the disaster location you can mark that you're safe, so friends and family can know quickly, or you can use it to check in on friends and family.

The Life360 app is designed for families to keep in touch and track locations during emergencies, or even day to day. It allows you either check in to let family know when you get to certain locations, and it also has a . Life360 also has a group chat feature, so you can send texts to everyone on a list to let them know you are OK, or you can set it up so that the app will automatically alert you when family members get to their favorite spots like home or school. You can create where your family plans to meet during an emergency as a favorite spot, so everyone connected to you through the app can know you are OK.

And you always want to keep the free KFVS12 news and weather apps on your smartphone to get the latest information about what's going on in your community.

