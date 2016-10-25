Murray H.S. marching band member recognized by U.S. Army All-Ame - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray H.S. marching band member recognized by U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Written by Noland Cook, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance Selection Tour will visit Murray High School on October 31, 2016 at 2:30 p.m.

They will select Adrian Gaddis to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band. Murray High School will honor Gaddis before fellow band members, classmates, friends and family during a special recognition event at the school with an honorary jacket. 

The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band performs each year at halftime of the nationally-broadcasted U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

By becoming a U.S. Army All-American, Gaddis is joining an elite group.

Only 125 high school marching band members among the millions in the United States are selected. Band members are chosen not just because they excel musically, but because they are mentally and physically agile, they know the importance of teamwork, and they are able to adapt to challenging situations, similar to U.S. Army Soldiers.

Army recruiters will be onsite to demonstrate Go Army EDGE, a free app that provides football coaches and players with an interactive virtual training experience designed to improve team performance through safer, more effective and efficient player practice capabilities that help reduce potential player injuries.

Go Army EDGE is a product of the Army’s leading STEM innovation, designed to bring football plays to life through unprecedented detail and customization, real-time 3D play mapping, precision player movements and shareable content.

The app is available on iTunes App Store, Google Play and GoArmyEDGE.com.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at noon.

