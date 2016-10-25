'All clear' given after wreck on SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'All clear' given after wreck on SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A wreck on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau blocked traffic for about an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The crash involved a semi and a van.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near mile marker 99.

The crash sent the driver of the van to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened as a van was merging onto the interstate.

According to police, the van crashed into the guard rail on the on ramp which pushed him into the median.

The semi collided with the van as it traveled across the interstate.

As of 7 a.m., both southbound lanes were shutdown.

Traffic was diverted.

The accident was cleared just after 8 a.m.

Authorities say it took longer to clear the crash because the semi got stuck in the cable guard rail.

