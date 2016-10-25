October 26 celebrity birthdays

She's a former First Lady who may return to the White House as President this January. Hillary Clinton is 69 today.

He's a Grammy Award-winning country singer who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2005 CMA Awards. His hits include: But for the Grace of God, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, the list goes on and on. Keith Urban is 49 today.

He's the man with all the word puzzles you can imagine. He's hosted the TV game show Wheel of Fortune for over 20 years. Pat Sajak is 70 today.

She's the actress who starred alongside Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett on TV's Charlie's Angels. She's also starred in numerous TV movies. Jaclyn Smith is 71 today.

