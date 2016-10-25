October 26 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

October 26 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

She's a former First Lady who may return to the White House as President this January.  Hillary Clinton is 69 today.

He's a Grammy Award-winning country singer who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2005 CMA Awards.  His hits include: But for the Grace of God, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, the list goes on and on. Keith Urban is 49 today.

He's the man with all the word puzzles you can imagine.  He's hosted the TV game show Wheel of Fortune for over 20 years.  Pat Sajak is 70 today.

She's the actress who starred alongside Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett on TV's Charlie's Angels.  She's also starred in numerous TV movies. Jaclyn Smith is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly