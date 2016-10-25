Horror classic premieres on this date in 1978

On October 25th 1978--It was the night "he came home" and moviegoers were getting a scream or two.

The original "Halloween" movie was released on this date 38 years ago. The movie starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut. John Carpenter made the movie on a shoestring budget of $325 thousand dollars. It went on to gross $47 million at the domestic box office.

The movie centers on the fictional character of Michael Myers who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for the murder of his older sister. Fifteen years later, he escapes to stalk and kill the people of Haddonfield, Illinois.

Halloween began a long line of "slasher films"--over the years the movie has spawned seven sequels.

