FIRST ALERT: Dress for fall weather today! By lunchtime it'll be sunny, but you may still need a jacket. OPEN APP for full forecast

It is Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another beautiful fall day is ahead for the Heartland. Waking up temps will be in the 40s, and by lunchtime expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the chance of rain late tomorrow; however, Brian says that chance is looking “dicey”. FIRST ALERT: The Halloween weekend looks warm and dry.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making headlines:

Permanent fix: A dangerous situation is under control in Poplar Bluff. Workers were doing maintenance on a natural gas line Monday afternoon when they began to smell gas. They were able to find and contain it. Crews will be back on scene today to put in a more permanent fix.

Major malfunction: Four people are dead after an accident at an amusement park on Tuesday. The accident happened at the Dreamworld Amusement Park on the Gold Coast.

Search underway: In Murphysboro, IL, the search continues for whoever shot two people early yesterday morning. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they are following leads, but as of now, no one is in custody.

Dig deep: The average ticket price to get into the Cubs' Wrigley Field will cost a record amount. The tickets at Cleveland aren't much cheaper. The Series opens at Cleveland with the the average ticket price at about $3,100. We'll take a closer look on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.