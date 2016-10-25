Crash on US 45 in Wayne Co., IL injures one

A Glenview, Ill. man was taken to the hospital after crashing the semi he was driving.

According to Illinois State Police, Steven Chingis, 47, was driving a semi on US 45 near Wayne Co. Highway 16 just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Preliminary investigation showed Chingis missed a curve, ran off the road to the right and overturned.

Chingis was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The crash caused his semi to split open and lose its contents.

ISP District 19, North Wayne Ambulance, Bedford Fire Protection and Rick's Towing of Fairfield all assisted in the crash.

