Shoeboxes equal Christmas gifts for children in need

Volunteers with Operation Christmas Child in the Bootheel are getting ready to fill thousands of shoeboxes for children in need just in time for Christmas and hope you can help.

Starting Monday, November 14 through Monday, November 21 volunteers are opening 10 sites in Southeast Missouri where donations can be dropped-off.

The gifts, such as toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, will then be placed into empty shoeboxes and then be delivered around the world.

According to Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, the shoebox gifts are given to children who are living in the midst of poverty, war, disease or natural disaster.

This year volunteers in the Bootheel hope to collect more than enough items to fill 13,000 shoeboxes.

Worldwide, Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 12 million children.

Below is a list of locations and times where donations will be accepted in the Missouri Bootheel:

Miner Baptist Church

416 State Highway H, Sikeston, MO 63801

(573) 471-1331

Monday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon

1100 Carleton Ave., Caruthersville, MO 63830

(573) 333-4016

Monday, Nov. 14 through Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

704 Locust St, Doniphan, MO 63935

(573) 996-2816

Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon

4855 State Highway 77, Benton, MO 63736

(573) 545-3561

Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

408 N Oak St, Advance, MO 63730

(573)275-2350

Monday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon

18555 Lighthouse Dr., Dexter, MO 63841

(573)624-2500

Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

1501 Stokelan Dr., Malden, MO 63863

(573)276-2343

Monday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon

2608 Charlton Lane, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

(573) 785-1257

Monday, Nov. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

300 Saint Francis St, Kennett, MO 63857

(573) 888-9899

Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

601 S Walnut St., Bernie, MO 63822

(573) 293-4673

Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

