Shoeboxes equal Christmas gifts for children in need

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Volunteers with Operation Christmas Child in the Bootheel are getting ready to fill thousands of shoeboxes for children in need just in time for Christmas and hope you can help.

Starting Monday, November 14 through Monday, November 21 volunteers are opening 10 sites in Southeast Missouri where donations can be dropped-off.

The gifts, such as toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, will then be placed into empty shoeboxes and then be delivered around the world.

According to Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, the shoebox gifts are given to children who are living in the midst of poverty, war, disease or natural disaster.

This year volunteers in the Bootheel hope to collect more than enough items to fill 13,000 shoeboxes. 

Worldwide, Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 12 million children.

Below is a list of locations and times where donations will be accepted in the Missouri Bootheel:

  • Miner Baptist Church
    416 State Highway H, Sikeston, MO  63801
    (573) 471-1331
    Monday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 2 p.m. to  4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Caruthersville Church of God
    1100 Carleton Ave., Caruthersville, MO  63830
    (573) 333-4016
    Monday, Nov. 14 through Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.  and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church
    704 Locust St, Doniphan, MO 63935
    (573) 996-2816
    Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon 
  • Charleston Baptist Association
    4855 State Highway 77, Benton, MO 63736
    (573) 545-3561
    Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday from  9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Advance First Baptist Church
    408 N Oak St, Advance, MO 63730
    (573)275-2350
    Monday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon
  • Lighthouse Christian Center 
    18555 Lighthouse Dr., Dexter, MO 63841
    (573)624-2500
    Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Stokelan Drive Christian Church
    1501 Stokelan Dr., Malden, MO  63863
    (573)276-2343
    Monday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon and  1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from  9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from  9 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Temple Baptist Church
    2608 Charlton Lane, Poplar Bluff, MO  63901
    (573) 785-1257
    Monday, Nov. 14 from  8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • First Baptist Church
    300 Saint Francis St, Kennett, MO 63857
    (573) 888-9899
    Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 2 p.m.  to  5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Hope International
    601 S Walnut St., Bernie, MO 63822
    (573) 293-4673
    Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday from 2 p.m. to  4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Powered by Frankly