SIC to hold World Diabetes Day event

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. In recognition of that, the area Diabetes Today Resource Team is sponsoring a free event at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on that day.

Various screenings will be available such as diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index.

Educational resources will also be available and participants can register to win gift baskets.

If you plan to undergo a screening, you must fast for 10 hours before the testing.

Snacks will be provided.

For more information, call Kimberly Scott-Pilkington of the Egyptian Health Department at 618-313-1227.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.