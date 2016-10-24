Sikeston Girl Scout troop to 'Feed the Hungry'

Sikeston Girl Scout Troop 70673 will be hosting a dinner for the community called, "Feed the Hungry," on November 5.

The scouts have spent more than 20 hours planning and preparing for the big dinner.

The event will be held at Tanner St. Church of God from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meal will be chili, chicken and dumplings, dinner roll, dessert, and drink.

The dinner is free for the entire community. The troop is asking anyone who can, to bring a canned good to be donated to the Southeast Food Bank.

For more information call troop leader Terry Kirkman at 573-703-5236.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.